Anti-lockdown protesters march on streets of Glasgow

Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday (8 January) to demonstrate against Covid vaccine passports.

Crowds gathered in Scotland's largest city for an "unplanned" march, with many carrying signs and banners with messages against restrictions.

"Freedom over fear", "stand up, take your freedom back" and "my body, my choice" slogans were amongst those visible.

In order to attend some events in Scotland, people are required to either show a negative lateral flow test or confirm they have been vaccinated using the passport.

