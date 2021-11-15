The introduction of a partial lockdown in the Netherlands has sparked widespread protests and anger.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced three weeks of restrictions on Friday, affecting shops, sport and catering.

Social distancing of 1.5m (5ft) is also being reintroduced where Covid passes are not in operation.

In the city of Leeuwarden, hundreds gathered on Saturday night (when new restrictions were imposed) to protest the decision, setting off fireworks and holding flares billowing smoke.

A surge in Covid cases across Europe has been blamed on low vaccine uptake in several countries.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here