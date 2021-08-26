A man went on an extremely irate anti-mask rant during a board of commissioners meeting in Ottawa County, Michigan, in which he repeatedly told the room “there’s hell coming” but then caveated that by saying he wasn’t doing it to threaten anybody.

The man said he represented “all these hard-working guys who couldn’t be here today” and made references to the Vietnam War, Nazis and the Nuremberg Code in what was a wide-ranging attack spaced a little over a minute and a half.