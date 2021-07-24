Thousands of anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters gathered in central London for a “Worldwide rally for freedom” - five days after restrictions were lifted in England.

Conspiracy theorists David Icke, Gillian McKeith and Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, were among the speakers at the demonstration in Trafalgar Square.

The event also attracted far-right commentator Katie Hopkins who was deported from Australia earlier this week after boasting about her intention to break quarantine rules.

Mr Corbyn attempted to lead the crowd in a chant telling the government to “Ping Off”.