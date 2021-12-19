Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

The force said that their officers were also subjected to “abuse and physical violence” elsewhere on Whitehall – leading to several more officers sustaining minor injuries.

