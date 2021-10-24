An alleged anti-vaxxer caught shouting at a vaccination centre worker came unlucky when kind-hearted witnesses stepped in.

The man was filmed using a megaphone to shout at Covid vaccination centre workers outside Euston train station in London.

"You belittled her [a worker]," one witness said.

"Do you not think it's to feed her kids and put a roof over her head?" he asks.

The man with the foghorn replies: "Yes, yes, she may do that."

While a crowd draws in, witnesses begin questioning him on why he's using a megaphone to shout at people.

