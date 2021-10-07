A mob of anti-vaccine protesters confronted parents walking their children to school in Beverly Hills, accusing them of "child abuse".

Footage captures a tense standoff as a woman accuses one mother of not letting her son "breathe freely" before she shouts back: "that's my choice".

The anti-vaxxer then follows her down the street suggesting that those wearing masks "are not being told the truth".

Other protesters held signs with anti-mask and anti-vaccine messages as parents attempted to walk their children to school.

Local reports suggest police were present to provide security for the families.