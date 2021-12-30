Dozens of anti-vaxxers appeared to storm and ransack an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, during what has been described as a "disgraceful" freedom rally.

The large group were filmed entering the facility - where PCR tests are sent to be analysed - holding signs reading "Freedom is not negotiable" and chanting slogans such as: "You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***."

One woman was captured on camera stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment, while other members of the mob shouted at staff as they took over the site.

