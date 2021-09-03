Anti-vaccine protesters were stopped by the Metropolitan Police during their attempts to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government agency responsible for bringing the Covid vaccine to the UK public.

Officers blocked off a group of protesters as they attempted to enter the building in Canary Wharf on Friday (3 September).

The protesters made an attempt to get into the building as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation rejected calls for all 12-15 year-olds to get the coronavirus jab.

They later made their way to South Kensington where they were filmed attacking officers.