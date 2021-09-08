New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has criticised Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s comments on rape and sexual assault in a recent press confernece, calling him “ignorant” of the female menstrual cycle and people who menstrate in general.

AOC’s comments come after Abbott had said that the new near-abortion ban in Texas gave women “at least” six weeks to get an abortion after an incident of rape – when in fact most women may not even be aware they are pregnant at this stage of their cycle.