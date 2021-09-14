Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin after she branded her a "fake feminist".

The Republican said AOC was a "fake feminist" and "milking it" after she slammed Texas Gov Greg Abbott for the states new abortion law.

AOC hit back by jokingly revealing she has set up a hotline where complaints can be directed to.

“Does my existence make you mad?” the New York Democrat asked in a video.

“Does the fact that yes I am a mouthpiece for the people of New York’s 14th Congressional District upset you?

“Well, I have help for you. Call 1-800-Cry-Now. That’s 1-800-Cry-Now.”