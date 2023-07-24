AOC joins picket lines as actors and writers strike in New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the picket lines as writers and actors kept striking in New York.

Protesters gathered outside the neighbouring Manhattan offices of Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery on Monday 24 July and were later joined by AOC who used a megaphone to give a pep talk to the protesters.

“Frankly, while this is a fight against AI, more than AI, this is a fight against greed”, the US Rep said.

“This is a fight against Wall Street, and this is a fight against the endless pursuit of more wealth. How many private jets does David Zaslav need?”