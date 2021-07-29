Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken aim at what she called "the myth of voter fraud" on Thursday, as the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a session on "restrictive voting bills" being considered in Texas. In both the Senate and House bills, legislators propose identification in order to request a postal ballot, meaning voters would have to provide Social Security details or their driver's license number - according to The Texas Tribune. AOC said: "Only about .00006% of total mail-in votes cast are results of voter fraud. That's less likely than being striked [sic] by lightning."