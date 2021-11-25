Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers to send Thanksgiving video to conservative critics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has offered to send personalised Thanksgiving videos to her fans to show their conservative relatives that she is not a "lizard".

The Democratic congresswoman shared a video on Instagram suggesting she could help avoid "contentious" family dinner chat by proving she does, indeed, exist.

"What if, for your uncle or family member that thinks that I’m a lizard person or something like that, I just sent you a video?" she suggested, admitting that the offer was probably a "bad idea".

Despite her warning, 94 per cent of fans responded in favour of her doing it in the accompanying poll.

Sign up to our newsletters here.