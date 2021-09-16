The Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric for a posthumous installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

Impressive timelapse footage shows abseilers slowly unwrapping 25,000 square meters of fabric around the famous monument, which stands at the western end of the Champs-Elysees.

The idea for “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” was first formed in 1961, when Jeanne-Claude and Christo lived in the French capital.

In spite of their deaths in 2009 and 2020, the project has finally been realised and president Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the installation this week.