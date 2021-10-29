Archaeologists working on the HS2 route have discovered a collection of Roman statues and artefacts at a church in Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury.

The statues were found at the ruins of a Norman church on the route of the high-speed railway, where a team of archaeologists has been working for the past six months.

Rachel Wood, the lead archaeologist at the site in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire said: “The statues are exceptionally well preserved, and you really get an impression of the people they depict – literally looking into the faces of the past is a unique experience.”