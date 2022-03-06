Watch live as Ukrainians in Argentina march towards Buenos Aires' Obelisk calling for an end to Russian war

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Argentina and march towards Buenos Aires’ Obelisk on Saturday (5 March) to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters gathered in cities across Europe and the world on Saturday and Sunday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, demonstrating against Russia’s military action.

Anti-war crowds gathered during the weekend in Rome, Istanbul, Tel Aviv and London.

