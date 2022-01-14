Police save choking toddler with CPR in moving car as they rush to hospital

Two police officers from Argentina are being hailed as heroes after saving a choking toddler by performing CPR in a moving car as they rushed to hospital.

Dashcam footage shows officers Laura Pagani and Diego Carrizo pick up 15-month-old Alma and her distressed mother in San Miguel, a city north of Buenos Aires.

As Carrizo navigates the streets at full speed, Pagani performs CPR on the toddler.

She manages to get Alma - who was choking for 93 seconds - breathing again, before dropping her off at the hospital for treatment.

