Arizona officer fatally shoots 61-year-old man in wheelchair

A US police officer fatally shot a man in a motorised wheelchair while responding to a suspected shoplifting.

Bodycam footage captures Tucson police officer Ryan Remington firing nine shots at 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards from behind.

Remington has since been fired from his position.

The officers attended the scene after Mr Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from a local Walmart.

The Arizona city’s police chief said he’s “deeply disturbed and troubled” by the officer’s actions during the incident.

Mr Remington’s attorney has defended his client’s actions.

