Body cam footage shows Arizona Police fatally shoot man wielding water pistol

Police in Arizona have launched internal and criminal investigations after a 64-year-old man believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis was shot and killed by officers. Phoenix Police Department were called on 8 July by Stanley Howard, who requested they attend his home, but were turned away when they arrived, with Howard yelling expletives at officers. After refusing help for a second time, Howard made a further 13 calls to 911 in 45 minutes. In their third visit, Howard told officers he had a gun, and was fatally shot. The gun was later revealed to be a water pistol.