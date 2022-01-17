Armed police storm naked gunman's house as he tries to stash weapon in toilet

West Midlands Police have released dramatic body-cam footage of the moment armed officers stormed a naked gunman’s house as he tried to hide a loaded revolver in the toilet.

Helder Darame, 23, stashed the firearm and bullets in a bag before hiding it in a bathroom as police raided his home in Erdington, Birmingham on 15 June 2021.

Police can be seen smashing their way into the property before cuffing the suspect and recovering the weapons.

Darame was later jailed for five years after admitting to possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

