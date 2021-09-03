Two robbers on e-bikes armed with a gun stole watches – including one worth £140,000 – from pedestrians and pistol-whipped another man injuring his head during a terrifying crime spree of eight muggings.

In the above CCTV footage taken in Lambeth , south London, a man was pistol-whipped by one of the robbers, before the other arrived and proceeded to try to take his watch.

The man managed to get away from the muggers, and was later taken to hospital for treatment, according to police.