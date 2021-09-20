Dudley Police released footage of an armed robbery, asking the public to help identify the perpetrators.

Two men are seen barging into a shop carrying a huge sword and axe and threatening the shop worker, before making off with money from the till.

They arrived and left the scene in a white Audi A3, driven by another man.

“Fortunately he was not physically injured but will undoubtedly have been shaken up,” police wrote on Facebook. “We know their faces are covered in the CCTV, but this would have been a deeply distressing incident and we know someone will have information.”