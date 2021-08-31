Taliban fighters carrying AK-47s surrounded a TV presenter conducting an interview with one of the group's commanders.

Afghanistan TV host Mirwais Haidari Haqdoost is seen sitting at a desk while armed Taliban soldiers surround him.

After introducing one of the group's commanders, Qari Samiullah, the presenter explains there has been "some criticism that there is a difference between the words and the actions of the Taliban".

"The people demand that the commitments and actions of the Taliban must be the same," he adds.

During the interview, Mr Samiullah urged Afghans "not to worry at all" and asked them to remain in the country.