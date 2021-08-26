A scuffle broke out inside Armenia's parliament in Yerevan, after a lawmaker criticised former defence ministers.

The fight erupted after one of the lawmakers described some of the country's former defence ministers as "traitors", the TASS news agency reported.

Footage captures the officials hurling objects towards each other as the third brawl broke out in just two days.

Officials were filmed punching and kicking each other as security personnel attempted to break the disturbance up.

The speaker of the house called for several members to be removed from the parliament floor in an attempt to defuse the fight.