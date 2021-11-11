Drone footage captured a stunning sunrise over Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey, on the morning of Armistice Day .

A two-minute silence was held all around the country at 11am on Thursday (11 November) as the nation commemorated all those who lost their lives serving their country in conflicts.

On Remembrance Sunday , the National Service of Remembrance will be held to commemorate “the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts”.