Watch live as Remembrance Day is observed across the UK.

While wearing bright red poppies, Britain will honour the lives lost in service of the country and give thanks to the Armed Forces of Britain and the Commonwealth.

This year, Remembrance Sunday falls on 14 November.

The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall commemorating “the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts”.

Services will also be held in Westminster Abbey’s Fields of Remembrance and The National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

