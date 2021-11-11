A two-minute silence has been observed across the UK on Armistice Day to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The nation fell silent at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on 11 November 1919.

Services were held at Westminster Abbey in London, the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and at Cop26 in Glasgow, where a number of world leaders are currently meeting.

Further parades and services will be held across the UK this weekend on Remembrance Sunday (14 November).

