Air Commodore John Lyle told BBC Breakfast that the military support in London hospitals is one of a number of assistance measures already in place and is "not anything new".

The military is in discussions about offering further support to hospitals around the UK as they battle the current Covid wave, a Royal Air Force chief has said.

Mr Lyle said forces are looking at ways to offer more assistance as around 200 Armed Forces personnel take up roles in the NHS in London which is ahead of the rest of the country in dealing with Omicron.

