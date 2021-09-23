An arson suspect was filmed starting a fire outside the front doors of a San Diego college.

San Diego police are seeking the suspect who caused around $5,000 worth of damage.

CCTV captures the man pulling up in a black vehicle before approaching the college’s front doors.

They appear to pour a lighter fluid of some kind on the floor before setting it alight.

The flames erupt into the air, narrowly missing catching on the suspect’s clothes.

Another shot captures the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police said an employee was inside the building at the time but was not injured.