Members of the Irish community in Yonkers, New York held a candlelight vigil for Ashling Murphy after her death sent shockwaves around the world.

Irish police are still hunting for the killer of Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days to remember Ms Murphy.

