Pupils from Ashling Murphy’s class hold photographs of her in front of gathered mourners outside St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, ahead of the funeral of the schoolteacher who was murdered last Wednesday.

Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher in Ireland, was attacked and killed as she jogged along the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but released on Thursday.

Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Saturday that police had identified another suspect in the case and were waiting to speak with him.

