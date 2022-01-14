Murder of young teacher has united Ireland in ‘solidarity and revulsion’

The murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy has “united the nation in solidarity and revulsion”, the Irish premier has said.

His comments came as Ireland’s deputy premier said society has to face up to an “epidemic of violence against women”, with senior politicians promising that the entire resources of the Irish police are available to bring the killer to justice.

Gardai are continuing the hunt for the killer of the young teacher, who was found dead on Wednesday after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

