Vigils held for Ashling Murphy in London and Belfast

Hundreds of people gathered in London and Belfast to remember the Irish teacher murdered after going for an afternoon run.

Ashling Murphy, 23, was killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday (12 January).

The vigils saw hundreds of people holding candles to pay tribute outside the London Irish Centre in Camden.

Traditional music was played in honour of Ms Murphy, who was a talented fiddle player.

The crowd observed a minute of silence, after which her favourite song, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, was sung.