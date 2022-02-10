Aston Martin launch 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin has launched its new Formula 1 car for the 2022 season, which driver Sebastian Vettel hopes can bring the team up the grid order.

The four-time world champion switched to the Silverstone-based squad for the 2021 season after being dropped by Ferrari, and endured a difficult debut season trying to earn good results in machinery which was often among the slowest midfield runners.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll is investing in the squad’s operation, including a 400,000 sq ft operations campus which will be in working order by 2023.

