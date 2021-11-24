AstraZeneca boss defends decision to start making profit on vaccines

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot has defended his company’s decision to start making a “modest profit” on their vaccine orders from next year in an interview with Sky News .

The Swedish-British pharmaceutical company announced earlier this month that it would start seeking to charge a modest profit from its Covid-19 vaccine, but Soriot was keen to stress it would still be offered for no profit for the lowest income countries.

The company said part of the reason it wants to start making profit on the vaccine is to fund research into Covid anti-viral treatments.