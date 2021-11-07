A Philadelphia man who went to the deadly Astroworld concert in Houston, describes the chaotic scene in which eight people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott turned deadly when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage, crushing some and reportedly leaving them unable to breathe.

Jordan Bryan said: “Things were crazy from the beginning. Before he came on stage people were fainting and having panic attacks. Limp bodies were being crowd-surfed towards the front. No concert is worth a life”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here