Houston fire chief Samuel Pena believes Travis Scott should have stopped the fatal Astroworld concert because “the artist has command of that crowd”.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured during a crush as the rapper performed at NRG Park last Friday.

“The artist has command of that crowd. In my opinion, the artist, if he notices something that’s going on, he can certainly pause that performance, turn on the lights and say ‘hey, we’re not going to continue until this thing is resolved,’” Pena said of the incident.

