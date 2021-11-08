The grieving family of Danish Baig, who lost his life during the crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival last weekend, are demanding answers over the tragedy.

The incident unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they could not breathe.

"We're grieving for all of the families that lost their loved ones in this horrendous event," Basil Baig, brother of Danish, said.

"People that were in and took part in this event, Travis Scott's team, the NRG team, everybody who was associated with this should be held accountable over the lives lost."

