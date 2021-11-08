The father of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died at the Astroworld concert, has claimed his family was initially told by the authorities their son was not on the list of the dead.

A crush among the crowd at the festival in Houston last Friday (5 November) killed eight and injured hundreds more.

Multiple lawsuits were filed against Travis Scott and the promoters of Astroworld on Monday, with Mr Acosta’s attorney detailing how his client had the “air squeezed out of him”.

The young man’s father, Edgar, said the family had initially been told their son was not on the list of fatalities.