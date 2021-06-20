Migrant families are reunited at the US-Mexico border and hug one another at the annual ‘Abrazos, no muros’ (hugs, not walls) event that was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event, which took place in Ciudad Mexico on the banks of the Rio Bravo, was the first opportunity for some families to meet in more than 20 years. Under Trump, migration and border wall were highly politicised issues. President Biden has promised a more ‘humane’ immigration policy as the number of migrants attempting to enter illegally doubles since he took office.