Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher says she is being forced to choose between going to the Olympics and caring for her infant daughter.

Japan has banned the family of athletes from attending the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Gaucher is unable to bring her three-month-old daughter Sophie.

“I think I cry about it every single night. It’s an incredibly difficult decision,” the basketball star said.

Gaucher’s case has raised questions about the IOC’s commitment to gender equality, with a number of female athletes - including US marathon runner Aliphine Tuliamuk - facing similar situations.