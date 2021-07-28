Two Atlanta police officers have been suspended this week after a video appears to show one kicking a handcuffed woman in the face as his partner looks on.

The officer who kicked the woman has been placed on unpaid suspension, while the other closest to the incident has been put on administrative duty, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

The woman’s family have since responded to the video, saying they are “totally horrified”.

“It was a woman down on the ground in handcuffs. I am totally horrified. I’m speechless,” her aunt, Nell Gibson, said.