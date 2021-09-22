Aukus submarine deal row explained: Why are France so angry?

The reaction of France to a defence pact announced by the US, UK and Australia has surprised many – perhaps even the countries themselves – as Paris recalled its ambassadors to both the US and Australia over the deal.

As part of the Aukus alliance, Australia is to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, something France takes umbrage with as it was supposed to supply the country with diesel-powered subs under a contract won in 2016.

US President Joe Biden is to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron this week as he seeks to try to deescalate the situation.