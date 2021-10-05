International tourists will not be welcomed back to Australia until 2022, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said today.

Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the benchmark of 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second dose.

Last week, the prime minister outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since the county's tough travel ban took effect in March last year.

Pandemic restrictions have seen Australian immigration at its lowest since the Second World War.