Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne on Tuesday (21 September) as construction workers again took to the streets to demonstrate against a vaccine mandate for the industry, with work paused for two weeks until staff get at least a first dose of a jab.

Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, with police using pepper balls, smoke rounds and stinger grenades to contain the crowds at what police commissioner Shane Patton said was a “challenging and confronting environment”.

Local media reported that protesters chanted: “F**k the jab,” as they made their way through the streets of Melbourne.