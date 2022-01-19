Australia reports record Covid deaths amid Omicron outbreak

Australia reported a record number of Covid deaths on Tuesday as a surge led by the highly-infectious Omicron variant continued to increase pressure on the medical infrastructure.

According to the official data, a total of 77 deaths were reported on Tuesday, surpassing the previous grim milestone of 57 deaths last Thursday.

High rates of hospitalisation have also been recorded in the country though the number of daily infections has eased.

Australia reported about 73,000 news infections on Tuesday, down from a high of 150,000 last Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here