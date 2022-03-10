Extent and speed of Queensland’s deadly floods captured in timelapse

Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were underwater Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed seven people.

The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounds is the worst since 2011 when the city of 2.6 million people was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.

A 59-year-old man drowned in Brisbane’s north on Sunday afternoon after he tried to cross a flooded creek on foot and was pinned against a fence, Queensland state police said on Monday.

