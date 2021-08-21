More than 250 people coronavirus lockdown protesters have been arrested in Australia while many face fines for defying health orders.

Officers were filmed scrambling to create a barrier as protesters marched down a Melbourne street, a video obtained by spectee has shown.

At least seven police officers have been treated for injuries after clashes broke out at some of the nationwide protests.

The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne, which went into lockdown earlier this month, along with the capital, Canberra.

Despite the lockdown measures, Sydney's New South Wales state has reported a record 825 new daily community infections.