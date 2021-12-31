Australia: Old government building set on fire by indigenous rights campaigners

Australia’s Old Parliament House building was briefly set alight on Thursday by protesters during a demonstration for Aboriginal sovereignty.

No one was injured during the incident, but footage shows thick smoke rising from the doors as flames rage inside.

The BBC report that some demonstrators have identified themselves as part of anti-government and “sovereign citizen” groups.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned the violence, saying he is “disgusted and appalled” by behaviour that has seen some “set fire to such a symbol of democracy”.

